USC vs. Minnesota: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

Is Miller Moss taking too many hits? Lincoln Riley isn’t too concerned

USC quarterback Miller Moss passes against LSU on Sept. 1. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Miller Moss could see, as he scanned the scene on a critical red zone third down last Saturday, that a big hit was probably in his future. It was simple math. USC had an extra receiver out wide. Wisconsin had six in the box. Somebody was going to run free. And he would probably pay the price.

The USC quarterback checked with his center, Jonah Monheim, where protection would slide. That way he’d know where the free runner was coming from. But when he snapped the ball, three Badger blitzers broke loose.

Somehow, Moss still managed to sling a pass off his back foot before all three came crashing down on him. And somehow, his pass miraculously found wideout Duce Robinson in traffic for the go-ahead score.

Continue reading here