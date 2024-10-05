Advertisement
USC Sports

USC vs. Minnesota: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

USC coach Lincoln Riley talks with his offensive linemen during a timeout against Wisconsin on Sept. 28.
USC coach Lincoln Riley talks with his offensive linemen during a timeout against Wisconsin on Sept. 28. USC looks to pick up a road win over Minnesota on Saturday.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Follow along Miller Moss and No. 11 USC look to pick up their first Big Ten road win Saturday against Minnesota at 4:30 p.m. PDT (Big Ten Network).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 

What you need to know

USC linebacker Raesjon Davis to redshirt this season

Plaschke: USC can reach the playoff thanks to its quarterback

Is Miller Moss taking too many hits? Lincoln Riley isn’t too concerned

By Ryan Kartje
USC quarterback Miller Moss passes against LSU on Sept. 1.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Miller Moss could see, as he scanned the scene on a critical red zone third down last Saturday, that a big hit was probably in his future. It was simple math. USC had an extra receiver out wide. Wisconsin had six in the box. Somebody was going to run free. And he would probably pay the price.

The USC quarterback checked with his center, Jonah Monheim, where protection would slide. That way he’d know where the free runner was coming from. But when he snapped the ball, three Badger blitzers broke loose.

Somehow, Moss still managed to sling a pass off his back foot before all three came crashing down on him. And somehow, his pass miraculously found wideout Duce Robinson in traffic for the go-ahead score.

No. 11 USC vs. Minnesota: How to watch the game, plus betting odds

No. 11 USC (3-1) will look to pick up its first road win in the Big Ten on Saturday when it takes on Minnesota (2-3) at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PDT. The game will air on the Big Ten Network and will be available on 710 AM in the Los Angeles area.

Here are the latest betting odds for the game:
