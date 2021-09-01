USC vs. San Jose State: Sophomore receiver Gary Bryant out Saturday

USC receiver Gary Bryant out Saturday against San Jose State

After missing most of the preseason with a nagging hamstring injury, there was hope that USC sophomore receiver Gary Bryant would rejoin the offense in time for Saturday’s opener against San Jose State.

But that hope disappeared during Tuesday’s practice, when USC coach Clay Helton announced that Bryant had entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

A former four-star recruit who had seven receptions last season, Bryant was expected ahead of fall to step into one of USC’s top three receiver spots. But after dealing with soft tissue injuries his freshman season, Bryant was held out through most of camp because of a hamstring issue. Last week, prior to his addition to health and safety protocols, Helton called Bryant “probable” for the opener.

“The good thing is we got a lot of kids in that room and a lot of kids with veteran experience,” Helton said. “So even though we may not have Gary in this game, we feel confident with the rest of the guys that are in that room.”

Without Bryant in the fold, USC will likely turn to a cadre of even younger receivers, including freshmen Michael Jackson III and Joseph Manjack, to play meaningful snaps on Saturday. Sophomore transfer Tahj Washington is expected to join All-Pac-12 wideout Drake London as USC’s top two receivers, but beyond them, USC may wind up rotating through several receivers against San Jose State.

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell has long promised his Air Raid offense would rotate many wideouts. Saturday, that may actually prove to be the case.

“I think we’ll roll more than probably in the past just because I think that kind of where we are with our guys, that fits us more,” Harrell said. “When I played at [Texas] Tech it was more kind of like this, where we did roll out more guys. In the past couple years, we’ve had an upper echelon that was really special. Now I think we’ve got a lot of guys playing at a high level at a really similar level, so because of that I think we’ll be able to keep them fresh and roll guys and have confidence in those guys to make plays.”

