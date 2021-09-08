USC vs. Stanford: Receiver Gary Bryant Jr. expected to boost Trojans’ offense

Receiver Gary Bryant Jr. expected to bolster USC offense against Stanford

USC receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (1) avoids a tackle by UCLA kicker RJ Lopez (93) on Dec. 12 in Pasadena. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Just two USC receivers managed to catch passes in the Trojans’ season-opening win over San Jose State, but the return of another option should help shift that unexpected imbalance somewhat ahead of next Saturday.

Gary Bryant Jr. is expected to play against Stanford, after sitting out most of the preseason because of a hamstring injury. Shortly after his hamstring healed, Bryant was then forced into COVID-19 health and safety protocols, leaving him unable to play against San Jose State.

“I know he’s fired up to have a chance to play in this game, that’s his mindset,” USC coach Clay Helton said. “As long as we don’t have a setback, he’ll be ready. It’s just how we go through the week, to be honest with you. I hope that he’s completely healthy, which we’ll use him for a lot of reps. He’s a weapon, and he provides extra speed on the field.”

USC was expected to use a cadre of receivers in its offensive rotation Saturday, but only Drake London (66 snaps) and Tahj Washington (69) saw meaningful playing time. Freshman Joseph Manjack was named a starter earlier in the week, but received just 15 snaps Saturday, all in the first half. KD Nixon, the Colorado transfer, received eight snaps. Both saw only one target each.

USC wide receiver Tahj Washington (16) celebrates with tight end Erik Krommenhoek (84) after catching a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against San Jose State on Saturday at the Coliseum. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Instead of spreading out its receivers, USC spent much of the afternoon in a two-tight-end look, with Erik Krommenhoek (48), Jude Wolfe (50) and Malcolm Epps (17) playing larger than expected roles.

“If we’re in a game where we’re playing with that much 12 [personnel, using two tight ends and one running back], obviously it takes some receivers off the field,” USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said.

That meant a long afternoon on the sideline for the rest of USC’s receivers. Kyle Ford, Michael Jackson III, John Jackson III and Kyron Ware-Hudson did not earn an offensive snap.

Bryant is likely to surpass all of them in his return; though, after an unexpectedly shallow rotation, it’s unclear how much the speedy outside receiver might play after such a prolonged absence.

“He’s another weapon,” said Harrell. “That’s always important. Adds another element to it. He’s got a special skill set. He’s really quick. He can run. He has an explosive skill set. We’ve got a lot of guys who can be pretty good with the football in their hands, and he’s one of them. Just getting another weapon will be good for us as a unit.”