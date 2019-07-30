USC gets commitment from one of state’s top defensive linemen

USC added some meat to its recruiting class Tuesday night when it picked up a commitment from one of the top defensive linemen in the state.

Greenbrae Marin Catholic High defensive tackle Jamar Sekona announced his intention to join the Trojans on social media just days after an unofficial visit.

“After a long and great process, my family and I believe this to be the best fit for me! Along with God by my side I am proud to say that I am 100% committed to the University of Southern California!” Sekona wrote in a Twitter post. He put it much simpler in an Instagram post, writing “I AM A TROJAN.”

The 6-foot-2½, 303-pound Sekona is the No. 2 defensive tackle in the state and the No. 366 prospect in the nation, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

The addition gives USC 10 commitments in the 2020 recruiting class, headlined by Santa Ana Mater Dei quarterback Bryce Young. Sekona becomes the third-highest-rated prospect in the class and his commitment bumps the Trojans up 10 spots in the team rankings to No. 56, which is seventh best in the Pac-12.

Sekona is the Trojans’ second defensive tackle commit, following Bellflower St. John Bosco’s Kobe Pepe, and has the versatility to play multiple positions on the line.

USC commitments in the 2020 class:

QB Bryce Young, Santa Ana Mater Dei

WR Josh Jackson Jr., Harbor City Narbonne

DT Jamar Sekona, Greenbrae Marin Catholic

TE Jack Yary, Murrieta Valley

DT Kobe Pepe, Bellflower St. John Bosco

OL Joey Wright, Reno Bishop Manogue (Nev.)

OL Andres Dewerk, Los Gatos

OL Andrew Milek, Phoenix Brophy Prep (Ariz.)

OL/DL Kyle Juergens, San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret’s Episcopal

K Parker Lewis, Scottsdale Saguaro (Ariz.)