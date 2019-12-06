Nick Rakocevic’s last-second tipin gives USC victory over TCU

Nick Rakocevic had a tipin in the final second, and USC beat Texas Christian 80-78 on Friday night after the Horned Frogs came back from an 18-point deficit to tie the game.

Rakocevic, who had 12 points and 11 rebounds, got the game-winning points with 0.2 seconds left on the clock after a miss by Ethan Anderson. TCU got a timeout but then had an inbound infraction and never had a chance to get off a desperation shot.

TCU (6-2) tied the score at 78 on Kevin Samuel’s strong inside move while being fouled with eight seconds remaining. But Samuel missed the go-ahead free throw and Rakocevic grabbed the rebound.

Jonah Mathews had 20 points with four three-pointers for USC (8-2). Onyeka Okongwu added 13 points, and Anderson had 10 points with eight assists.

The Trojans led 52-34 right after halftime when Mathews made a three-pointer and never trailed in the second half. They could have sealed the game without a dramatic finish if they hadn’t missed four consecutive free throws in the final 44 seconds.

It was the first basketball game played at Dickies Arena, which opened earlier this fall about three miles from the TCU campus. George Strait played two sold-out concerts in the building two weeks ago.

The Horned Frogs beat USC 81-69 early last season in a game played at Staples Center in Los Angeles, not far from where TCU coach Jamie Dixon grew up and where his parents still live.

The Trojans are in a stretch of playing eight of 10 games away from home but now go into a break for exams after a win on the road against a Big 12 team. USC has five freshmen, but it was the senior Rakocevic with the big plays at the end.



The Horned Frogs came into the game leading the Big 12 with 10 made three-pointers a game, and the last six USC opponents had all had at least nine against the Trojans. TCU was only five for 19 from long range.

USC is back home Dec. 15 against Long Beach State. The Trojans then play LSU at Staples Center before a Dec. 29 visit from Florida Gulf Coast, which is coach Andy Enfield’s former team.

