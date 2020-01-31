Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
USC women’s team falls at No. 19 Arizona State in three overtimes

USC freshman guard Endyia Rogers battles UCLA’s Charisma Osborne on Dec. 29, 2019.
USC freshman guard Endyia Rogers, shown battling UCLA’s Charisma Osborne on Dec. 29, had 30 points in Friday’s loss.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By Associated Press
Jan. 31, 2020
5:06 PM
TEMPE, Ariz. — 

Reili Richardson made a three-pointer with 1.9 seconds left in the third overtime, and No. 19 Arizona State edged USC 76-75 on Friday for coach Charli Turner Thorne’s 500th career victory.

Alyson Miura’s long three-pointer at the buzzer did not hit the rim as USC’s three-game winning streak ended. Endyia Rogers scored a career-high 30 points for the Trojans (11-9, 3-6 Pac-12 Conference). Alissa Pili had 18 points and seven rebounds, and Aliyah Jeune had 13 points and four steals.

Richardson finished with 24 points on 10-for-25 shooting for Arizona State (16-5, 6-3). Robbi Ryan added 11 points and Kiara Russell had 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the Sun Devils’ first triple-overtime game in program history.

Richardson extended her free-throw streak to 23 makes on a three-point play for a 68-64 lead in the second overtime. She went one for two from the stripe about a minute later for a two-point lead, and Kayla Overbeck put back a miss to tie it.

USC will visit No. 16 Arizona on Sunday.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
