USC women’s team falls at No. 19 Arizona State in three overtimes

Reili Richardson made a three-pointer with 1.9 seconds left in the third overtime, and No. 19 Arizona State edged USC 76-75 on Friday for coach Charli Turner Thorne’s 500th career victory.

Alyson Miura’s long three-pointer at the buzzer did not hit the rim as USC’s three-game winning streak ended. Endyia Rogers scored a career-high 30 points for the Trojans (11-9, 3-6 Pac-12 Conference). Alissa Pili had 18 points and seven rebounds, and Aliyah Jeune had 13 points and four steals.

Richardson finished with 24 points on 10-for-25 shooting for Arizona State (16-5, 6-3). Robbi Ryan added 11 points and Kiara Russell had 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the Sun Devils’ first triple-overtime game in program history.

Richardson extended her free-throw streak to 23 makes on a three-point play for a 68-64 lead in the second overtime. She went one for two from the stripe about a minute later for a two-point lead, and Kayla Overbeck put back a miss to tie it.

USC will visit No. 16 Arizona on Sunday.