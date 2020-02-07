USC women’s basketball team hangs on for a road victory over Cal

Alyson Miura and Aliyah Jeune hit late three-pointers to open a 10-point lead, and USC made seven of eight free throws in the final minute as the Trojans women’s basketball team held off California 75-67 in a Pac-12 Conference game Friday night in Berkeley.

Jeune’s three-pointer with 1 minutes 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter gave the Trojans a 68-58 lead, and the Golden Bears could not get any closer than five points after a three-pointer by Jaelyn Brown made it 72-67 with 31 seconds left.

Freshman center Angel Jackson scored a career-high 19 points on nine-for-11 shooting and added nine rebounds for the Trojans (12-10, 4-7), who earned their first Pac-12 road win of the season. Jeune added 18 points and seven rebounds, and Alissa Pili had 17 points and made seven of nine free throws. USC came into the game on a two-game losing streak after winning its previous three.

The Golden Bears (9-13, 1-10) were led by Brown’s 22 points, including four three-pointers, and eight rebounds. Sara Anastasieska had 16 points. Last-place Cal has lost 10 of its past 11.

