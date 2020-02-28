Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Freshmen Alissa Pili and Endyia Rogers lift USC women’s basketball team past Utah

USC freshman forward Alissa Pili reaches for the ball Feb. 16, 2020, against Oregon.
USC freshman forward Alissa Pili, shown Feb. 16 against Oregon, scored 29 points Friday night for her ninth 20-point game this season.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Wire reports
Feb. 28, 2020
10:31 PM
Alissa Pili had 29 points and seven rebounds and fellow freshman Endyia Rogers added 18 points to lead the USC women’s basketball team to a 69-66 victory over Utah on Friday night at Galen Center.

Pili finished nine for 15 from the field, including one for four on three-pointers, and was 10 for 11 from the free-throw line for the Trojans (15-13, 7-10 Pac-12 Conference), who won their second consecutive game. Rogers tied her career best with four three-pointers.

Pili has recorded nine 20-point games this season. Alyson Miura made a three-pointer in an eight consecutive game for USC.

Highlights from the USC women’s basketball team’s 69-66 win over Utah on Feb. 28, 2020, at Galen Center.
Brynna Maxwell scored 18 points for the Utes (13-15, 6-11), who defeated the Trojans 67-65 on Jan. 12 in Salt Lake City.

USC will host Colorado on Sunday in the regular-season finale ahead of the Pac-12 tournament that starts Thursday in Las Vegas.

