Five players who could decide the fate of USC’s football season

All summer, they waited patiently, with little idea what the fall might hold. They trained in parks and backyards and garages, ate pre-packaged meals sent by team nutritionists, and spent hours learning schemes over Zoom, all for the slim hope of seizing the top spot atop a rebuilding Pac-12.

That long wait will finally end for the USC Trojans on Friday, when training camp kicks off, full-contact practices are restored, and a pandemic-shortened football season begins.

A long offseason — the longest in program history — has a way of washing away the bitter taste from last season’s frustrating 8-5 finish. While players have anxiously awaited a chance to start anew, the Trojans hype train has already left the station ahead of this season. Along with Oregon, many view them as the class of the Pac-12.

It’s not hard to see why with a Heisman Trophy contender at quarterback, a fleet of playmakers surrounding him, and a revamped defense. There’s still plenty left to prove, especially on defense, where the Trojans haven’t seen coordinator Todd Orlando’s new scheme in full swing since the spring. But the talent is there to pave a path to the Pac-12 title game.

Here are five players who could decide the fate of USC’s season as the Trojans prepare for their season opener against Arizona State on Nov. 7:

