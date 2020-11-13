USC vs. Arizona: A look at how the teams match up

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

USC (556 ypg, 28 ppg): In an offensive effort that could hardly be described as its finest, USC still racked up a league-leading 556 yards in Week 1. It makes you wonder what this Trojans offense could be capable of when firing on all cylinders. This week, we may find out what that looks like, as Arizona rolls out a defense that ranked worst in the Pac-12 a season ago and has yet to play this season. Expect quarterback Kedon Slovis to come out firing, and USC’s wideouts to exploit their physical advantages early on. As long as the Trojans can avoid costly turnovers, they shouldn’t have any issue moving the ball.

Arizona (440.1 ypg, 26.9 ppg last season): The Khalil Tate era is officially over, as Arizona moves away from a dual threat and more toward a traditional pocket passer at the quarterback position. Grant Gunnell looked good in relief of Tate last season, throwing nine touchdowns to just one interception, and his stewardship of the offense should be a bit less of a rollercoaster. But is he dynamic enough to outduel Slovis? He’ll have some help with a solid backfield that includes not only Brightwell, but also Michael Wiley and Nathan Tilford. Arizona will have to control the clock and keep its offense on the field, if it hopes to upset USC. That likely means a heavy dose of the run game against a USC defense that was caught out of assignment often against the run last week.

