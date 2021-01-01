USC will not retain offensive line and strength and conditioning coaches

USC is parting ways with two assistants as part of another offseason staff overhaul.

Offensive line coach Tim Drevno and strength and conditioning coach Aaron Ausmus are the latest USC assistant coaches to be fired, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Drevno was in his second stint as the Trojans’ offensive line coach. He was hired in 2018 to coach USC’s running backs after serving as Michigan’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for three seasons. He moved back to coaching the offensive line when USC fired assistant Neil Callaway midway through the 2018 season.

Advertisement

Ausmus had served as USC’s strength and conditioning coordinator under Lane Kiffin from 2010 to 2013, returning again to lead the Trojans strength and conditioning program ahead of the 2019 season. In his second stint, Ausmus replaced outgoing assistant Ivan Lewis, who left to do the same job with the Seattle Seahawks.

Cutting ties with assistant coaches has become the norm for USC in recent seasons. Last year, shortly after USC was blown out in its bowl game by Iowa, five assistant coaches, including defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast and special teams coordinator John Baxter, were not retained.