Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
USC Sports

USC gets commitment from Fabian Ross, a top cornerback in 2022 recruiting class

A closeup of the Trojan logo on a USC helmet.
Fabian Ross, who plays for Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, has committed to play at USC.
(George Frey / Associated Press)
By Ryan KartjeStaff Writer 
Share

The parade of top defensive back prospects committing to USC has continued into the new year.

Fabian Ross, who attends Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas and is one of the top cornerbacks in the 2022 recruiting class, committed to USC on Monday, joining a Trojans class that’s already off to a fast start.

Ross is the first defensive back to commit to USC in the 2022 class. But the 2021 class, which is still technically not complete, saw six four-star defensive backs sign letters of intent to join USC next season, making the position a place of relative strength in the years to come.

Ross, like many of those defensive backs, was primarily recruited by cornerbacks coach and associate head coach Donte Williams, who, in his first year at USC, has established himself as one of the top recruiters on the West Coast.

Advertisement

USC Sports

Commentary: Mike Bohn playing the long game when it comes to Clay Helton and USC football

USC coach Clay Helton is congratulated by athletic director Mike Bohn at midfield after a 52-35.

USC Sports

Commentary: Mike Bohn playing the long game when it comes to Clay Helton and USC football

While USC’s fans might wonder why Clay Helton isn’t gone yet, Mike Bohn’s decision to keep the beleaguered football coach might be part of a bigger plan.

Williams was the primary recruiter for both No. 1 overall recruit Korey Foreman and four-star cornerback Ceyair Wright, both of whom announced they’d be Trojans during the All-American Bowl’s declaration special Saturday.

USC Sports
Ryan Kartje

Ryan Kartje is the USC beat writer at the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after six years with the Southern California News Group. A Michigan native and University of Michigan graduate, Kartje previously wrote for Fox Sports Wisconsin and the Bloomington (Ind.) Herald-Times.
Advertisement
Advertisement