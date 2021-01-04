USC gets commitment from Fabian Ross, a top cornerback in 2022 recruiting class

The parade of top defensive back prospects committing to USC has continued into the new year.

Fabian Ross, who attends Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas and is one of the top cornerbacks in the 2022 recruiting class, committed to USC on Monday, joining a Trojans class that’s already off to a fast start.

Ross is the first defensive back to commit to USC in the 2022 class. But the 2021 class, which is still technically not complete, saw six four-star defensive backs sign letters of intent to join USC next season, making the position a place of relative strength in the years to come.

Ross, like many of those defensive backs, was primarily recruited by cornerbacks coach and associate head coach Donte Williams, who, in his first year at USC, has established himself as one of the top recruiters on the West Coast.

Advertisement

Williams was the primary recruiter for both No. 1 overall recruit Korey Foreman and four-star cornerback Ceyair Wright, both of whom announced they’d be Trojans during the All-American Bowl’s declaration special Saturday.