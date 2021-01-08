Endyia Rogers helps USC women’s basketball team edge Utah

Endyia Rogers made a go-ahead jumper in the fourth quarter and finished with 17 points and six rebounds to help the USC women’s basketball team defeat Utah 60-59 on Friday night at Galen Center.

Jordan Sanders added 14 points, five rebounds and three blocked shots for the Trojans (4-5, 2-5 Pac-12 Conference). USC also received 12 points, six rebounds and four blocks from Angel Jackson. The Trojans were playing their first game since a loss at Oregon on Jan. 1.

Rogers’ jump shot with 4:26 remaining gave USC a 56-55 lead, and the Trojans didn’t trail the rest of the way. Jackson added a layup with 3:47 left and Sanders hit a jumper with 3:06 remaining to put USC ahead 60-55 and cap a 10-0 scoring run. The Utes pulled to within 60-59 on a layup by Niyah Becker with 2:14 left but didn’t score again. Utah’s Brynna Maxwell missed a three-point try in the waning seconds.

× Key plays from the USC women’s basketball team’s 60-59 victory over Utah on Friday night at Galen Center.

Maxwell finished with a game-high 20 points for the Utes (3-6, 2-6), who have lost five of their last six. Dru Gylten added 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

The Trojans have won three of their last four games. They outscored the Utes 13-9 in the fourth quarter and held Utah to 30.8% shooting from the field for the game.

USC’s next game was scheduled for Sunday against visiting Colorado, but it was rescheduled for noon Monday at Galen Center in consideration of the Buffaloes’ COVID-19 protocols. Colorado’s game scheduled for Friday at UCLA was postponed indefinitely because of injury concerns with the Bruins.