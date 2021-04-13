Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
USC Sports

Guard Boogie Ellis to transfer to USC from Memphis

Memphis guard Boogie Ellis dribbles the ball during a game
Memphis guard Boogie Ellis announced Monday he is transferring to USC.
(Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press)
By Ryan KartjeStaff Writer 
Last spring, USC struck gold in finding its top point guard in the transfer portal. A year later, the Trojans have gone back to the well in search of another.

Memphis guard Boogie Ellis announced late Monday night that he would transfer to USC, giving the Trojans some help in a backcourt that lost its floor general just a few days earlier.

Ellis will arrive at USC with three years of eligibility remaining following two seasons as a key contributor at Memphis. Last season, as a sophomore, Ellis averaged 10.2 points per game, good for third on the team, and shot 38.6% from three-point range.

That skill set should help soften the blow of Tahj Eaddy’s departure. Eaddy declared for the NBA draft late last week, leaving USC with a dearth of outside shooting and just one point guard, Ethan Anderson, on the roster.

Ellis will presumably compete with Anderson for a place in the starting lineup, but both should play key roles in a backcourt that’s thin on depth.

Ellis probably won’t be the only transfer to join the Trojans this offseason. Four transfers played major roles in USC’s rotation during its run to the Elite Eight, and coach Andy Enfield has expressed his confidence in building through the portal.

A former four-star recruit, Ellis is a San Diego native.

USC Sports
Ryan Kartje

Ryan Kartje is the USC beat writer at the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after six years with the Southern California News Group. A Michigan native and University of Michigan graduate, Kartje previously wrote for Fox Sports Wisconsin and the Bloomington (Ind.) Herald-Times.
