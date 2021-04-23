Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
USC defensive lineman Caleb Tremblay entering transfer portal

USC defensive lineman Caleb Tremblay plays against Arizona State in November 2019.
(Mark York / Associated Press)
By Ryan KartjeStaff Writer 
USC defensive lineman Caleb Tremblay has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Tremblay announced the decision in a post on Twitter. He’ll have one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the additional year granted by the NCAA due to the pandemic.

“The past three years at USC have been an amazing experience,” he wrote. Tremblay called playing for USC “a lifelong dream.”

The redshirt senior defensive lineman transferred to USC in spring 2018 after spending the previous year in junior college at American River Community College. An injury limited his first season at USC, but Tremblay emerged as a rotational defensive lineman in 2019 and 2020.

He leaves USC with 21 total tackles, 3.5 for loss, and two sacks in his career.

