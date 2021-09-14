What’s going on with USC football? Clay Helton’s firing and what comes next

After more than seven seasons at the helm of the USC football team, coach Clay Helton was fired by the university on Monday. USC athletic director Mike Bohn made the decision following the Trojans’ 42-28 loss to Stanford in USC’s Pac-12 opener at the Coliseum.

For years, many USC fans had been calling for Helton’s firing, and the university publicly supported him heading into the 2021 season. Saturday’s loss quickly changed its stance.

Here’s everything you need to know about what led to Helton’s firing and what comes next for USC as they begin their search for a new coach.