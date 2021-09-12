Photos: USC’s 42-28 loss to Stanford

The sun went down, and USC’s worst nightmares came to life.

The defense that looked dominant last week was coming apart at the seams, shredded by a first-time starter at quarterback in Stanford’s Tanner McKee. The problematic penalties returned, the discipline diminished, the force field inside the red zone remained. Even the kicker was kicked out.

In its first taste of #Pac12AfterDark, USC fell asleep at the wheel in a 42-28 thrashing by Stanford on Saturday.

USC head coach Clay Helton watches the Trojans warm up before a game against Stanford at the Coliseum on Saturday night, Sep. 11, 2021. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Advertisement

USC receiver Drake London can’t hold on to the ball as Stanford cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly defends in the first quarter at the Coliseum on Saturday night, Sep. 11, 2021. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

USC receiver Drake London can’t hold on to the ball as Stanford cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly defends in the second quarter at the Coliseum on Saturday night, Sep. 11, 2021. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

USC cornerback Chris Steele racts after being flagged for pass interference against Stanford in the third quarter at the Coliseum on Saturday night, Sep. 11, 2021. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis looks to throw downfield against Stanford in the third quarter at the Coliseum on Saturday night, Sep. 11, 2021. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Stanford running back E.J. Smith makes a cvatch against USC defensive back Greg Johnson in the third quarter at the Coliseum on Saturday night, Sep. 11, 2021. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Stanford tight end Benjamin Yurosek, bottom, makes a catch against a trio of USC defenders in the fourth quarter at the Coliseum on Saturday night, Sep. 11, 2021. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement