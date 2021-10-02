USC at Colorado: Keys to a win that would get the Trojans back on track

Todd Orlando is apparently a glutton for punishment.

After watching his defense get trampled by Oregon State for 322 yards on the ground last week, the USC defensive coordinator couldn’t help but blame himself. He watched the performance, which he called “heart-wrenching,” over and over on film.

“I’ve beat myself up about 450 times going through it,” Orlando said, later reiterating that “those things nag at you.”

Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (8) pursues Colorado running back Jarek Broussard (23) Sept. 11 in Denver. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

The Trojans’ defense will have a chance at redemption this week against a much more one-sided unit. Colorado has been one of the more run-heavy offenses in the Pac-12, with last year’s Pac-12 offensive player of the year Jarek Broussard still in the backfield. But Broussard hasn’t looked like himself through four games, averaging just 4.2 yards per carry and 15 fewer rushes per game than 2020.

That decreased deficiency may have something to do with the fact that Colorado poses no threat in the pass game, allowing defenses to sell out on Broussard.

Whatever the advantage, Orlando will take it. Right now, USC is allowing 4.84 yards per carry to opposing backs, good for 108th in the country.