USC vs. Utah: 5 things to watch as the Trojans host the Utes

The comforts of home haven’t been comforting to USC this season. The Trojans are 0-2 in Pac-12 games at the Coliseum. If they have any hope of remaining in the conference race, they can’t afford to lose this week. Utah is 2-2, fresh off a bye following its own difficult start to the season, but brings a stout defense to the Coliseum. USC, which enters as a three-point favorite, hasn’t won consecutive games this season, but also hasn’t lost to Utah at home since the Coliseum was built.

“I don’t think anybody should come into your own home and wreak havoc,” wide receiver Drake London said, “so it’s definitely a point made this week.”

Both teams find themselves at a crucial crossroads ahead of Saturday’s 5 p.m. kickoff on Fox.