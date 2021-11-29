Here’s who is joining Lincoln Riley’s coaching staff at USC

Alex Grinch (Alonzo Adams / Associated Press)

Grinch was one of two assistant coaches spotted boarding a private plane in Oklahoma City on Sunday night with Riley. Grinch has worked in Norman, Okla., for the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

The 41-year-old assistant has Pac-12 experience from Washington State, where he got his first coordinator job in 2015 under Mike Leach. His motto was “Speed D,” a style characterized by forcing turnovers, playing aggressively and, as the name suggests, emphasizing speed. With Grinch, the Cougars went from three wins in 2014 to nine in 2015 as the defense improved from 99th national in yards allowed to 16th. The Cougars went to three consecutive bowl games for the first time since 2001-2003.

After a one-year stint at Ohio State, where he helped the Buckeyes to a Rose Bowl title in 2018, Grinch joined Riley in Norman, where Oklahoma led the Big 12 in yards allowed per game in conference play in 2019. In 2020, the Sooners ranked third nationally in interceptions.

Grinch has his work cut out for him with USC’s defense. The Trojans, under second-year defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, are on pace to allow program-worsts in points (32.5) and yards (422.1) per game.