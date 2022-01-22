Drew Peterson and Boogie Ellis power No. 16 USC to victory over Utah

Drew Peterson scored 23 points and Boogie Ellis added 18 to power No. 16 USC past Utah 79-67 on Saturday.

When the Utes finally got within single digits with 5:38 to play, Max Agbonkpolo dunked and Peterson hit a three-pointer for USC (16-2, 6-2 Pac-12).

Peterson made all five of his three-point attempts and went nine for 10 from the field in addition to grabbing seven rebounds.

USC’s 16-2 start to the season is its hottest since the 1970-71 team — often considered the best Trojan team ever — began 17-1 on its way to a 24-2 record.

Now at full-strength in his initial injury-riddled season, Gabe Madsen had a career-high 20 points for Utah (8-12, 1-9). Lazar Stefanovic scored 10 for the Utes, who have lost eight straight.

The Trojans’ height bothered the Utes around the rim and their quickness disrupted the Utah offense. A 42-30 rebound disparity helped give the Trojans 15 second-chance points and 40-20 advantage on points in the paint.

Utah center Lahat Thioune, left, shoots in front of USC forward Joshua Morgan during the first half Saturday. (Rick Bowmer / Associated Press)

USC led by as many as 15 in the first half when Peterson made a 3-pointer to make it 29-14. Madsen’s trio of threes and some key plays brought the Utes to within 35-30 at the half.

Branden Carlson, Utah’s leading scorer, is nearing a return but sat out and has missed five games due to appendicitis.

USC defeated Utah 93-73 on Dec. 1 in Los Angeles.