Photos | USC’s College Football Playoff dreams shattered in loss to Utah

USC linebacker Ralen Goforth, receives a penalty after hitting Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising during the third quarter.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
By Gina Ferazzi
Wally Skalij
USC’s aspirations of playing in the College Football Playoff disappeared in a 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday night.

Los Angeles Times veteran photographers Gina Ferazzi and Wally Skalij captured many of the game’s biggest moments from their sideline vantage points. Check out their best photos of the game:

Utah wide receiver Jaylen Dixon, left, fumbles the ball next to USC defensive back Max Williams during the second quarter Friday.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
USC wide receiver Kyron Hudson (10) makes a leaping catch over Utah safety R.J. Hubert in the second quarter.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
USC defensive back Mekhi Blackmon, right, deflects a pass to Utah running back Micah Bernard during the third quarter.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Utah defensive end Gabe Reid, center, celebrates after sacking USC quarterback Caleb Williams in the third quarter.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Utah wide receiver Money Parks, left, celebrates a touchdown in front of USC defensive back Calen Bullock during the third quarter.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Utah linebacker Mohamoud Diabate, left, forces USC quarterback Caleb Williams to fumble the ball during the fourth quarter.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
USC quarterback Caleb Williams reacts as Utah safety Cole Bishop celebrates a Utes fumble recovery in the fourth quarter.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) scores late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
USC quarterback Caleb Williams covers his helmet with a towel during the final moments of the Trojans’ 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 title game.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Gina Ferazzi

Gina Ferazzi grew up in the small New England town of Longmeadow, Mass. She has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. Her photos are a part of the staff Pulitzer Prizes for Breaking News in 2016 for the San Bernardino terrorist attack and for the wildfires in 2004. She’s an all-around photographer covering assignments from Winter Olympics, presidential campaigns to local and national news events. Her video documentaries include stories on black tar heroin, health clinics, women priests and Marine suicide. A two-sport scholarship athlete at the University of Maine, Orono, she still holds the record for five goals in one field hockey game.

Wally Skalij

Wally Skalij joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in 1997.

