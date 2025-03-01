JuJu Watkins and No. 4 USC crush No. 2 UCLA in season sweep to claim Big Ten title

Roars rained down from each corner of Pauley Pavilion, every soul in the hallowed hoops arena knowing full well the outcome of the crosstown showdown and the conference title that came with it rested squarely on her shoulders.

Some in cardinal and gold waited for deliverance, as if it was assured for USC.

Others in light blue prayed for divine intervention, knowing little else could save UCLA.

The feeling — of a whole arena hanging on her every move — is so familiar to JuJu Watkins.

She has survived her share of crucibles already at USC. But never before in her two sensational seasons had a conference title come attached.

It had been 31 years, in fact, since USC had earned a regular-season conference crown.

That championship, in 1994, arrived more than a decade before Watkins was born.

No one, decades from now, would dare debate the imprint that Watkins made on this conference title for USC, its first in the Big Ten.

After a stellar 38-point performance in their memorable first meeting, Watkins poured in 30 more Saturday night, as No. 4 USC rolled through No. 2 UCLA 80-67 to take home the title.

As the Trojans gathered near center court after the final buzzer, they exploded with jubilation. Kiki Iriafen lifted coach Lindsay Gottlieb into the air. Soon enough, a Big Ten trophy joined her.

The victory capped a near-perfect season for USC and Gottlieb, who inherited a program in need of a full rebuild just a few years ago.

The arrival of Watkins supercharged that process. But Saturday’s second half was a reminder about the importance of a strong supporting cast.

Iriafen scored 17 points, while USC’s defense played a major part in shutting down the Bruins’ leading scorer, Lauren Betts, and discombobulating their offense.

USC guard JuJu Watkins, left, celebrates with teammates during a win over UCLA at Pauley Pavilion on Saturday night. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

UCLA did its best to climb back, cutting USC’s lead to just four late in the third quarter, but the Trojans’ torrent proved too much, as Watkins and Co. buried UCLA in the fourth.

Betts, a candidate for player of the year, once again struggled to establish herself in the post where she so often has dominated. USC followed the same formula that slowed her down when teams met Feb. 13, swarming the 6-foot-7 center down low and forcing her to fight through contact.

Her frustration mounted. As the Trojans pummeled her in the paint, Betts was called three times for traveling.

Without her at her best, there was little UCLA could do to stem the Trojans tide led by Watkins.

USC guard JuJu Watkins, left, blocks a shot by UCLA guard Gabriela Jaquez during the first half Saturday. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Right away she looked primed to pick up where she left off in their first matchup, stepping up confidently to the three-point line on her first touch to hit from deep.

She only picked up steam from there, scoring 13 in the first quarter to outpace her virtuoso performance in February’s win.

UCLA, by comparison, opened ice cold, missing seven straight shots. The Bruins shook off the slump, but Watkins refused to let up. When Iriafen, the Trojans’ second-leading scorer, drew a third foul early in the second quarter, USC’s star pushed the gas pedal. Iriafen scored just a single bucket in the first half, while Watkins exploded for 23.

She slowed down in the second. But by that point, a Big Ten title already was well in hand.