Tre White scores 16, Kobe Johnson 14 as USC beats CSU Fullerton

Tre White scored 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, Kobe Johnson added 14 points, five assists and three steals and USC beat Cal State Fullerton 64-50 Wednesday night.

Drew Petersen added nine points and eight rebounds for USC (7-3).

The Titans missed six consecutive shots and committed three turnovers over the first five minutes as USC scored the first 13 points and Reese Dixon-Waters made a driving layup that gave the Trojans a 22-5 lead midway through the first half.

Advertisement

Latrell Wrightsell Jr., the only Fullerton play to score in double figures, had 17 points.

Fullerton (4-5) shot just 27.6% (8 of29) in the first half but the Trojans scored just one point during a stretch of five-plus minutes and the Titans used a 16-5 spurt to trim their deficit to 27-21 late in the first half, but got no closer.

USC Sports Reese Dixon-Waters leads USC over California in Pac-12 opener Reese Dixon-Waters scored 10 of his career-high 17 points in a 20-0 run in the second half that lifted USC to a 66-51 win over California in the Pac-12 opener.

Johnson made a layup that gave USC a 37-26 lead with 17 minutes to play and Fullerton trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

USC, which went into the game allowing its opponents to shoot just 37.4% from the field (No. 23 nationally), limited Fullerton to 33% shooting (19 of 58).