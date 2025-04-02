Rashaun Agee helps USC men’s basketball beat Tulane in Crown tournament

USC coach Eric Musselman, shown earlier this season, led the Trojans to a win over Tulane in the College Basketball Crown tournament Tuesday.

Rashaun Agee scored 27 points and USC rolled to an 89-60 victory over Tulane in the first round of the College Basketball Crown at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The Trojans (17-17) move on to play Villanova in a Thursday quarterfinal. The Wildcats (20-14) beat Colorado 85-64 to advance.

Agee made 10 of 12 shots with three three-pointers and grabbed nine rebounds for USC. He also blocked four shots. Saint Thomas totaled 14 points on seven-for-10 shooting, nine assists and five boards.