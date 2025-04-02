Advertisement
USC Sports

Rashaun Agee helps USC men’s basketball beat Tulane in Crown tournament

USC coach Eric Musselman stands on the sideline and calls out defensive instructions to his team
USC coach Eric Musselman, shown earlier this season, led the Trojans to a win over Tulane in the College Basketball Crown tournament Tuesday.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times Staff

Rashaun Agee scored 27 points and USC rolled to an 89-60 victory over Tulane in the first round of the College Basketball Crown at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The Trojans (17-17) move on to play Villanova in a Thursday quarterfinal. The Wildcats (20-14) beat Colorado 85-64 to advance.

Agee made 10 of 12 shots with three three-pointers and grabbed nine rebounds for USC. He also blocked four shots. Saint Thomas totaled 14 points on seven-for-10 shooting, nine assists and five boards.

USC Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

