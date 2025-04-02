Rashaun Agee helps USC men’s basketball beat Tulane in Crown tournament
- Share via
-
Rashaun Agee scored 27 points and USC rolled to an 89-60 victory over Tulane in the first round of the College Basketball Crown at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
The Trojans (17-17) move on to play Villanova in a Thursday quarterfinal. The Wildcats (20-14) beat Colorado 85-64 to advance.
Agee made 10 of 12 shots with three three-pointers and grabbed nine rebounds for USC. He also blocked four shots. Saint Thomas totaled 14 points on seven-for-10 shooting, nine assists and five boards.
More to Read
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.