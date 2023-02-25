USC defeats Utah, moves into second-place tie with Arizona in Pac-12
Boogie Ellis scored 16 points, Drew Peterson added 14 and USC picked up its fourth straight win with a 62-49 victory over Utah on Saturday night.
USC ties No. 7 Arizona for second place in the Pac-12 Conference with the win. Arizona State stunned the Wildcats 89-88 earlier Saturday on Desmond Cambridge’s 55-foot three-pointer at the buzzer.
Ellis made six of 12 shots, including four of eight from three-point range, for the Trojans (21-8, 13-5). Peterson hit two three-pointers and added eight assists and seven rebounds. Kobe Johnson finished with 12 points and three steals. Reese Dixon-Waters contributed nine points and six rebounds off the bench.
Boogie Ellis scored 21 points, Kobe Johnson and Reese Dixon-Waters added 15, and USC breezed to an 84-65 victory over Colorado on Thursday.
Marco Anthony scored 11 points to lead the Utes (17-13, 10-9), who have lost four straight. Branden Carlson totaled 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Ellis sank three three-pointers and scored 11 points, Peterson added 10 and USC built a 34-28 lead at halftime. The Trojans shot only 39% overall, but they made eight of 15 from beyond the arc. Utah shot 34% overall and missed nine of 11 attempts from distance. The Utes had six turnovers to USC’s five, but the Trojans had an 11-0 edge in points off those turnovers.
Ellis buried a three-pointer to open the second half and a dunk by Vincent Iwuchukwu gave the Trojans a 43-36 lead with 13:51 left to play. Anthony followed with a layup and Mike Saunders Jr. hit a three-pointer to pull the Utes within two, but Johnson answered with a three-pointer and USC maintained a two-possession lead the rest of the way.
The Trojans shot 42% overall but made 11 of 23 from beyond the arc (64%). Utah shot 32% and made five of 22 attempts from distance.
Up next for USC: The Trojans head home to end the regular season, hosting No. 7 Arizona on Thursday and Arizona State on Saturday.
