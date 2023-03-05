USC football: Players to watch during spring football

The honeymoon for Lincoln Riley and USC is over, the adoration and goodwill earned from a stunning 11-win season squandered suddenly in a Dallas debacle two months ago.

The concerns that arose out of that Cotton Bowl defeat still remain. But as USC opens spring practice Sunday, so do many of the players who kept USC in contention for the College Football Playoff, chief among them a Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback.

There are plenty of questions still to be answered with Year 2 under Riley underway. Here’s who we’ll be keeping a close eye on this spring: