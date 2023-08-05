What we learned the first week of USC football training camp

USC will have three new starters on the offensive line this season. The two returners, Justin Dedich and Jonah Monheim, are playing different positions. With all the change, there’s bound to be some bumps in the road.

Thursday was one of those days. Josh Henson, USC’s offensive coordinator and line coach, was not pleased with the linemen following USC’s first padded practice, and he shared that sentiment with reporters afterward.

“I just felt like the other side had the edge and we didn’t respond. And I said, ‘It ain’t a good thing,’” said Henson. “We’ve got to learn to respond. That happens sometimes. Those imbalances in intensity, they always happen in a game, but when you feel it happen you’ve got to respond on your side.”

Henson reiterated his optimism overall for the offensive line, which has four redshirt seniors in key roles. Yet the lapse at practice allowed him a teachable moment for a group that has room to grow.

It still has time to change, too. Monheim is primarily playing left tackle. Dedich is locked in at center, and Jarrett Kingston seems set at right guard.

The major question mark is at the other guard spot as redshirt senior Gino Quinones is vying with Wyoming transfer Emmanuel Pregnon. Henson seemed to suggest there was another competition simmering at right tackle, where redshirt sophomore Mason Murphy is apparently pushing Florida transfer and projected starter Michael Tarquin.

“Man, I tell you, I thought the two guys right now who are most improved are Mason Murphy and Mike Tarquin,” Henson said. “It’s funny, we’re back to the competition, they’re both at the same spot right now, but Mason has improved a ton.”

That seems to be a consensus at camp. Quarterback Caleb Williams mentioned Murphy was working with a different level of confidence this season. Whether he steals a starting spot or not, Murphy is certain to contribute at some point as USC’s swing tackle.