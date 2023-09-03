Four takeaways from USC’s win over Nevada: Trojans’ defense steps up despite injuries

USC defenders, from left, Jaylin Smith, Shane Lee, Bryson Shaw and Caleb Bullock celebrate a stop of a Nevada running back at the Coliseum Saturday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Two inside linebackers wore sweatpants on the sideline. Another was stuck in the locker room after being ejected. And the Trojans still had their best defensive performance against the run in four years.

Linebackers Raesjon Davis and Shane Lee anchored the short-handed defense that held Nevada to 49 yards on 38 carries, the lowest rushing total for a USC opponent since Arizona State’s 47-yard total on Nov. 9, 2019.

Starter Mason Cobb and top reserve Eric Gentry both missed the game with undisclosed injuries that aren’t expected to sideline them long term, Riley said. Freshman Tackett Curtis, who started for the second consecutive game, was ejected for targeting in the second quarter.

Davis, who started in Cobb’s place, had four tackles and shared a tackle for loss. Lee finished with a team-high 10 tackles and one sack after minimal practice time because of an undisclosed injury suffered during preseason camp, but the senior captain showed his maturity by staying engaged with the team so he could help when needed.

“I haven’t been on the field a whole bunch through fall camp, but always taking reps, always asking questions and just always being around the guys, that way you never get away from it,” Lee said. “They’ve done a great job of always keeping me involved so really just a credit to my team and my coaches.”