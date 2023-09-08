Looking back at the five greatest games in the USC-Stanford football rivalry

Stanford’s A.J. Tarpley recovers a fumble by USC’s Curtis McNeal in the third overtime to secure the Cardinal’s win on Oct. 29, 2011, at the Coliseum. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Curtis McNeal’s fumble in the third overtime period overshadowed his 154 rushing yards and two touchdowns as Andrew Luck’s Cardinal survived the only overtime game in the series. The Trojans led by seven after Nickell Robey’s 33-yard interception return for a touchdown with 3:08 left in the fourth quarter, but Luck answered by leading the Cardinal on a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive ending on a two-yard run by Stepfan Taylor with 38 seconds remaining. Taylor scored a touchdown in the third overtime period before McNeal fumbled on USC’s game-tying attempt. Although they pushed into Stanford territory in the final seconds of regulation, the Trojans ran out of time for a long field-goal try because Robert Woods tried to run out of bounds instead of falling to stop the clock.