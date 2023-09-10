USC takeaways: Lincoln Riley pushes talented Trojans to hone their killer instinct

Records fell, fans gushed, Lincoln Riley shrugged.

Despite USC delivering its highest-scoring game ever against Stanford in the last Pac-12 meeting between the longtime rivals, the Trojans coach didn’t indulge in any over-the-top praise after a 56-10 beatdown of the Cardinal on Saturday at the Coliseum.

Was the first half that ended in a 49-3 USC lead, the third-largest halftime margin for a Pac-12 team in a conference game, the best half that the Trojans have played during Riley’s USC tenure?

“I mean, it’s probably the best half of football we’ve played this year,” Riley conceded begrudgingly.

The second-year coach immediately turned his attention to USC’s next challenge. After beating up on San José State, Nevada and Stanford at home to extend their win streak in the Coliseum to 10 games, the No. 5 Trojans play three of their next four games on the road, starting with Arizona State on Sept. 23 and No. 18 Colorado on Sept. 30.

“A team has to have a killer instinct to reach its potential,” Riley said. “We’re getting ready to go on the road a lot here in the next several weeks and to go on the road and win, you gotta be a killer. You do. That’s just part of it. And new challenges are coming up for us. I’m excited about how we’re progressing, but we gotta keep doing it and keep being ready for these challenges.”

Here are four takeaways from USC’s win: