JuJu Watkins leads No. 4 USC past No. 22 Michigan State

JuJu Watkins passes the ball as Michigan State’s Ines Sotelo, left, and Julia Ayrault watch during the first half.

When the stakes are highest against ranked opponents, JuJu Watkins plays her best basketball — and Wednesday’s game versus No. 22 Michigan State was no exception. Once again, she delivered an elite performance in prime time.

Entering the matchup, Watkins was averaging 24.4 points and 8.0 rebounds against Top 25 opponents. Against the Spartans, she scored 28 points and had eight rebounds in leading led USC to an 83-75 win at the Galen Center, securing the team’s seventh victory over a ranked opponent this season.

Michigan State’s game plan was designed to contain her, an all-for-naught effort — by halftime, Watkins had 17 points and four rebounds. Lately, Watkins has elevated her game by playing more confidently, taking high-percentage shots, attacking the rim and creating open looks.

With 3½ minutes left in the second quarter, Watkins hit the floor while trying to defend a post move. As she walked to the locker room, she held her neck in obvious pain.

Still, she returned to the court at the start of the second half and finished with her 11th 25-point game of the season, continuing her recent stretch of high-scoring performances.

Her scoring in the final minutes — three decisive driving layups, one of which led to her hitting the deck again — helped fend off a comeback attempt and secure the win.

Even when the Spartans slowed Watkins down, USC (24-2 overall, 14-1 in the Big Ten) showed why it is one of the nation’s best teams, relying on its depth to step up.

Kiki Iriafen continues to be the perfect complement to Watkins, a constant the Trojans have had all season. She finished with her ninth double-double of the year, scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

She also extended her double-digit scoring output to 25 of the 26 games she has played this season.

Iriafen’s 11 points in the third quarter extended a 10-point halftime lead to as much as 21 points, with USC leading 68-47. The Spartans (19-7, 9-6) did give the Trojans a scare late in the fourth quarter, going on an 11-2 run that cut the USC lead to just 74-68.