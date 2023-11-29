Boogie Ellis scores 28 points as USC defeats Eastern Washington

USC forward Vincent Iwuchukwu yells out after making a basket in the first half.

Boogie Ellis scored 28 points, hitting a career-high eight three-pointers, and USC routed Eastern Washington 106-78 on Wednesday night.

The Trojans (5-2) bounced back from a two-point loss to Oklahoma last week that dropped them out of the AP Top 25 poll.

Ellis shot nine for 13 from the floor and missed just two of three-point attempts. Isaiah Collier added 15 points despite four fouls as one of five Trojans in double figures.

USC forward Vincent Iwuchukwu pulls down a rebound in the first half against Eastern Washington. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Eagles (1-6) were led by former UCLA player Jake Kyman with 25 points, including seven three-pointers.

The Trojans stretched their lead to 31 points to start the second half when Ellis made three three-pointers.

The Trojans built their largest lead of the first half, 44-22, with a 19-3 run that included 13 straight points. Six different players scored, led by Vincent Iwuchukwu with seven points, including two dunks.

Bronny James watches from the bench as USC plays Eastern Washington at Galen Center. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

USC led 52-33 at the break after shooting 63% from the floor.

Shortly before halftime, Bronny James appeared on the bench. Unlike last week, he didn’t do any pregame shooting. He has yet to make his debut after suffering a cardiac arrest in July during a workout at Galen Center.