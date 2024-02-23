JuJu Watkins breaks another USC record with 42 points in win over Colorado

USC star JuJu Watkins tries to hang on to the ball during the first half of the Trojans’ win 87-81 over Colorado on Friday night.

This freshman has the Cheryl Miller kiss of approval.

When JuJu Watkins drained a deep three-pointer on the first possession of the fourth quarter to grab her 11th 30-point game of the year, passing Miller’s USC record for 30-point games in a single season, the Hall of Famer sitting courtside at Galen Center kissed her fingers. She raised three to the sky.

Watkins poured in 42 points, also passing Miller for second on USC’s freshman single-season scoring list, to lead the No. 7 Trojans to an 87-81 win over No. 11 Colorado on Friday. USC (21-4, 11-4 Pac-12) pushed its winning streak to seven games, a surge that includes three ranked wins.

Grad transfer McKenzie Forbes had 24 points, seven assists and no turnovers. Whether it was her timely, five-for-six shooting from three-point range or calm ball-handling during the frenetic game that included 35 combined turnovers, Forbes delivered everything the Trojans needed when they needed it most to take an important edge in the congested Pac-12 standings.

The Trojans and Buffaloes (20-6, 10-5) entered the weekend locked in a three-team traffic jam for second in the conference standings. USC, which was also tied with Oregon State, is in contention to earn a first-round bye in next month’s Pac-12 tournament with a top-four finish in the league.

Colorado finished the first half on a 9-0 run, making none of its 10 shots during the second quarter to withstand USC’s hot outside shooting. The Trojans made 10 of 12 three-pointers during the first half, including perfect seven-for-seven shooting from Forbes and Kayla Padilla, but led by just four at the break.

Forbes splashed four three-pointers during the first half, including a three in transition that put the Trojans up by 10 with 3:45 remaining in the second quarter. The Harvard transfer pounded her chest in Miller’s direction. USC’s all-time leading scorer rose to her feet. She locked eyes with Forbes and slapped her chest twice.

Miller has been a regular courtside observer during USC’s resurgent season. The Trojans have welcomed rappers, actors and the brightest NBA stars to Galen Center this season. NBA Hall of Famer Spencer Haywood, Matt Barnes and WNBA All-Star Satou Sabally were among those who shared the row of courtside seats on Friday.

Sitting courtside in a green flannel shirt, Miller leaned forward intently during play, resting her chin in her hand as she studied the action on the court. She hugged each player after the game as the team made its way through the front row of fans for high-fives and selfies. Miller grabbed Watkins for an extra moment in a strong, two-handed embrace.

With 675 points on the year, Watkins is now eight points shy of Paula McGee’s freshman single-season scoring record. She’s just 139 points away from Miller’s program record of 814.

The freshman is on pace to take Miller’s mark in less than six more games.