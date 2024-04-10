Jonah Monheim is taking center stage for USC football

Jonah Monheim has played guard and tackle before taking over at center for USC’s offensive line.

Brett Neilon had Jonah Monheim pegged as the eventual heir to the USC center’s throne long before Monheim took the field for the Trojans. From the former three-star prospect’s first practices at USC in 2020, it was obvious Monheim would find his way to the middle of the offensive line, even if he had to first bide his time at guard and tackle.

“We didn’t really know when,” said Neilon, who was a four-year starter at center, “but it was like we knew Jonah would make a kick-ass center.”

Monheim’s long-anticipated move to center finally arrives as the Trojans need a stabilizing force on a shaky offensive line that was one of the team’s biggest disappointments last season. In search of a bounce-back year, the unit is turning to the redshirt senior who hasn’t played center in a game since his youth football days.

Despite the long layoff, the experiment is yielding positive results more than halfway through spring practice. Monheim’s 6-foot-5, 308-pound frame is ideal for the position, and the high football IQ he flashed as a freshman has the Moorpark alumnus “probably a little further along than I thought he would be,” head coach Lincoln Riley said.

“He’s mentally so far along and knows our stuff so well, that’s a great starting point,” Riley said, “but he’s handled the physical demands of it very, very well so far.”

Monheim credited some of his quick progress to working with Neilon during the offseason when Neilon was on campus preparing for his pro day this spring. It was a delayed showcase for the Rimington Trophy finalist who tore his Achilles’ tendon during the 2022 Pac-12 championship game, and Neilon needed a workout partner. He texted Monheim.

They worked out twice a week for about six weeks, covering fundamentals from snapping the ball, and refining blocking techniques while going through drills. They talked through scenarios and discussed the finer points of the position that is vastly different from the other four line spots.

“The things I’m trying to take away are his mentality with his steps, with his body placement, his hand placement,” Monheim said, “things you really only get from live reps.”

Although he earned Associated Press All-Pac-12 second team honors last year while starting 12 games at left tackle and once at right guard, Monheim welcomed the move to center because he and USC coaches felt he had his highest professional ceiling at the position. He has the “perfect body type” for the pros, Neilon said, and even though he’s taller than USC’s most recent centers, Monheim still has the athleticism to bend his knees and play low inside, where contact comes quicker and from larger defensive linemen.

“It’s a lot more of a power game on the interior,” offensive line coach Josh Henson said.

Each day at practice serves as a reminder for Monheim, who is focused on taking as many live reps as possible during spring practices, which conclude on April 20 with the spring game.

“You can watch it a lot on film, but until you actually do it, and feel the physical stuff, that’s when you kinda get the difference,” Monheim said.

The unique responsibilities of center compared with the other offensive line positions make it hard to predict how a player, even the most experienced ones, will react to the move, Riley said. The Trojans shifted longtime guard Justin Dedich to center last season, but struggled to integrate three transfers and never found chemistry on the line. USC ran efficiently at 4.83 yards per carry, but gave up 2.54 sacks per game, which ranked eighth in the Pac-12.

“Last year, I felt like at some spot, there was this disconnect where we couldn’t energize each other,” Henson said. “We just didn’t respond to each other when we got in those tough moments. But what I’m seeing so far is I’m seeing a lot of guys that are stepping out with enthusiasm, they’re grabbing each other, they’re helping each other, they’re pulling each other along and I like where this group is headed from a culture standpoint.”

USC is rebuilding its offensive line with promising young players who are battling for more playing time this year. Sophomore Alani Noa started last year’s season opener at left guard and is working at right guard along with redshirt freshman Amos Talalele. Sophomore Elijah Paige starred in the Holiday Bowl at left tackle and is expected to reprise the role as the full-time starter.

With 40 career game appearances, Monheim is setting the tone for the young group.

“Jonah has been through the ringer,” Neilon said. “He was forced to play young as a freshman and forced to play a lot so I think he can really lead those guys by example easily. Then vocally, he’s gotta step up in a big way.”

The position change has only increased the spotlight on Monheim’s leadership responsibilities. He is ready for his moment at center stage.

“There’s always pressure,” Monheim said, “but that just comes with playing football at USC.”