USC freshman edge-rushing duo Kameryn Fountain and Sam Greene bolster the Trojans

USC freshman edge-rushing duo Kameryn Fountain and Sam Greene have shown why they were recruited to join the Trojans’ defense: to get to the quarterback.

“It’s taken a lot of hard work, a lot of long nights and early mornings,” Greene said. “Doing extra little things just to contribute to the team. That’s all I wanted to do ever since I signed that paper to come here.”

Both players secured their first collegiate sack in a decisive win over Rutgers last Saturday.

Fountain struck early in the second half, while Greene surged past the right tackle late in the fourth quarter.

“[I was] getting off the ball, working my move, planning it in my head, and just executing,” Greene said. “Just going out and making a play for my team.”

Greene has embraced the chance to secure a spot in the defensive rotation, calling the opportunity “very fun.”

“I’ve been waiting on this for a long time,” Greene said with a smile. “I can’t even really talk about it. Y’all gonna see.”

Fountain and Greene saw increased action in the defensive line rotation, logging 37 and 31 plays, respectively.

The duo’s impact was evident, as they accounted for two of USC’s five sacks and brought fresh energy to the pass rush, defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn said.

“They brought a little juice,” Lynn said. “I thought they played well.... It was good to see those guys fresh and able to affect the quarterback.”

Lynn praised Fountain’s growing understanding of the game, noting his progress from a raw freshman to someone increasingly comfortable in USC’s defensive scheme.

“Learning about the offense, the schemes, and playing different spots along the front — it seemed like a lot at first,” Lynn said. “But now you see him more comfortable up front, and the more he’s out there, the better he’s going to be.”

For Fountain, adjusting to the speed of college football has been a major focus in his development, requiring him to make adjustments on the fly.

“I feel like I’ve gotten better because I’ve had to mature and spend extra time with my coaches during school to learn,” Fountain said. “The only thing that was challenging for me was learning the plays. I have the physical attributes; I just need to learn the plays.”

As the season progresses, Lynn is integrating younger talent like Fountain and Greene, not only developing them as contributors but also assessing the team’s future potential. He emphasized giving these players more reps to support their growth.

“It’s huge because you definitely want to know what you have before the season ends,” Lynn said. “From a development standpoint, there’s a handful of those kids who are going to be a big part of our team next year. Some of them could be starters, so the more playing time they get now, the more they can work out those mistakes.”