Valenzuela didn’t take it easy on friends, José Mota learned
The Dodgers pitcher faced the Angels broadcaster, then a minor leaguer with the Texas Rangers, during spring training in 1986. Before the game, Valenzuela playfully told José Mota he’d throw him exclusively fastballs. Then Mota stepped into the batter’s box.
