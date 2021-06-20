LAFC returns to full capacity, but their leader is gone

On the first day of full attendance since the pandemic, the most notable figure in the city’s most celebrated cheering section was the one who was missing. He was Mo Fascio, the stocky, smiling symbol of this city’s most vibrant, multicultural sports community. He was more than the vice president of The 3252, more than a leader of the District 9 Ultras supporters group, more than one of the thousands who cheer and stomp and set off smoke with every LAFC success.



“He was our welcoming arms, he was our peacekeeper; he could inspire anybody and anything,” said Jimmy Lopez, president of The 3252.