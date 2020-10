President Trump is being transported to Walter Reed Military Medical Center on Friday evening as he suffers from symptoms of COVID-19, and the White House said he’s expected to remain there for a few days.

US President Donald Trump walks to Marine One prior to departure from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, October 2, 2020, as he heads to Walter Reed Military Medical Center, after testing positive for Covid-19. (SAUL LOEB/AFP)

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, third from left, waits with others as President Donald Trump prepares to leave the White House to go to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after he tested positive for COVID-19, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

President Donald Trump boards Marine One prior to departure from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, October 2, 2020, as he heads to Walter Reed Military Medical Center, after testing positive for Covid-19. (SAUL LOEB/AFP)

The helicopter that will carry President Donald Trump to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., lands on the South Lawn of White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. The White House says Trump will spend a “few days” at the military hospital after contracting COVID-19. (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press)

The pilot of Marine One wears a face mask as President Donald Trump prepares to leave the White House to go to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after he tested positive for COVID-19, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, fourth from left, waits with others as President Donald Trump prepares to leave the White House to go to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after he tested positive for COVID-19, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

Members of the U.S. Secret Service stand outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md., before President Donald Trump arrives Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, after he tested positive for COVID-19. (Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press)

Bystanders look on as Marine One, the presidential helicopter, waits on the south lawn at the White House to carry U.S. President Donald Trump to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center October 2, 2020 in Washington, DC. ( Win McNamee/Getty Images)

U.S. Secret Service agents talk before President Donald Trump arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, after he tested positive for COVID-19. (Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press)