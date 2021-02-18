Photos | NASA’s Perseverance rover makes safe landing on Mars

NASA’s newest rover touched down safely on the surface of Mars at 12:55 p.m. Pacific time on Thursday, completing a 293-million-mile journey through space and setting the stage for a mission that seeks to find evidence of ancient extraterrestrial life.

Members of NASA’s Perseverance rover team react as the first images arrive moments after the spacecraft successfully touched down on Mars, February 18, 2021 at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. (Bill Ingalls / NASA )

The six wheels of the 2,260-pound Perseverance rover landed in Jezero Crater, a former lakebed once fed by flowing water that scientists say would have been a welcoming home for microbes in Mars’ warmer, wetter past. If they’re right, the remains of those long-dead microbes should now reside in the sediments there.

NASA’s Perseverance rover team react as the first images arrive moments after the spacecraft successfully touched down on Mars, February 18, 2021 at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. A key objective for Perseverance’s mission on Mars is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life.

(Bill Ingalls / NASA)

Advertisement

Advertisement

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover team watch in mission control as the first images arrive moments after the spacecraft successfully touched down on Mars,, February 18, 2021 at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. (Bill Ingalls / NASA)

A general view of the live-stream landing of NASA’s Perseverance on Mars at Piccadilly Circus on February 18, 2021 in London, England. The rover has been traveling through space since launching from Cape Canaveral at the end of July 2020. (Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images)

Members of NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover team study data on monitors in mission control, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif. (Bill Ingalls / NASA)

This photo made available by NASA shows the first image sent by the Perseverance rover showing the surface of Mars, just after landing in the Jezero crater, on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (NASA)

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover team study data on monitors in mission control, February 18, 2021, at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. (Bill Ingalls / NASA)

French President Emmanuel Macron thumbs up during a viewing meeting of the landing of the NASA Perseverance Mars rover on the planet Mars at the French National Center for Space Studies (CNES) in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 18 2021. Perseverance carries the SuperCam instrument, built by a US-French team of several dozen engineers and scientists. (Christophe Petit Tesson / Pool Photo)

Advertisement

Ian Jones, CEO of Goonhilly Earth Station, watches live signals arrive from NASA’s Perseverance rover as it lands on the surface of Mars on February 18, 2020 on The Lizard, England. (Hugh Hastings / Getty Images)