Bespoke Gated Custom on 22 Acres

Introducing Villa Verde. Behind hand-made gates, a tree-lined custom paver stone driveway leads you to this private 22-acre estate in an exclusive private gated community. The architecture is reminiscent of 1920’s Spanish Colonial architecture, combining quality finishes and bespoke touches rarely seen. The main floor includes an expansive master suite, media room, library, office, art studio, gourmet kitchen, housekeeper’s bedroom ensuite, formal living room and dining room. All rooms flow to gorgeous grounds with multiple entertaining areas, tennis/basketball court, pavilion, 10-car garage, and acres of avocado and tangerine trees. 6914solanoverde.com

Location: 6914 Solano Verde Drive, Somis 93066

Asking price: $7,950,000

Year built: 2008

Living area: 14,460 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms

Features: Gated 22-acre estate; 14,460-square-foot main residence; 2,300 squareThe Det foot 2-bedroom guest house; 3,000-square-foot party pavilion

Contact: Tony DeFranco, Sotheby’s International Realty

805.208.1904

tony.defranco@sothebyshomes.com

tonydefranco.com

DRE#: 00815381

