Bespoke Gated Custom on 22 Acres
Introducing Villa Verde. Behind hand-made gates, a tree-lined custom paver stone driveway leads you to this private 22-acre estate in an exclusive private gated community. The architecture is reminiscent of 1920’s Spanish Colonial architecture, combining quality finishes and bespoke touches rarely seen. The main floor includes an expansive master suite, media room, library, office, art studio, gourmet kitchen, housekeeper’s bedroom ensuite, formal living room and dining room. All rooms flow to gorgeous grounds with multiple entertaining areas, tennis/basketball court, pavilion, 10-car garage, and acres of avocado and tangerine trees. 6914solanoverde.com
Location: 6914 Solano Verde Drive, Somis 93066
Asking price: $7,950,000
Year built: 2008
Living area: 14,460 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms
Features: Gated 22-acre estate; 14,460-square-foot main residence; 2,300 squareThe Det foot 2-bedroom guest house; 3,000-square-foot party pavilion
Contact: Tony DeFranco, Sotheby’s International Realty
805.208.1904
tony.defranco@sothebyshomes.com
tonydefranco.com
DRE#: 00815381