Photos: U.S. Capitol Police officer killed in vehicle attack; suspect shot dead

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Capitol Police officer was killed Friday after a car rammed a security barricade protecting the complex, locking down the building for two hours and reigniting tensions in a city still struggling to return to normalcy after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.

According to Capitol Police, a man drove his car into two officers and then crashed into the barricade. The driver exited the vehicle with a knife, “lunged” at one of the officers and was shot by police, officials said.

The suspect was taken into custody. He and the two seriously injured officers were transported to hospitals, where one officer and the suspect died, officials said.

Members of the National Guard leave the Capitol perimeter they had been guarding Friday after a car crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill. One police officer is dead, and one was wounded. The suspect was fatally shot by police during the incident. (Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)

The car that crashed into a barrier Friday on Capitol Hill. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)

Authorities investigate the scene. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

Troops stand guard near the scene. (Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)

U.S. Capitol Police officers salute as a procession carries the remains of the officer killed when a man rammed a car into a barricade outside the Capitol. (Jose Luis Magana / Associated Press)

U.S. Capitol Police officers investigate. (J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)

Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman attends a press briefing about the security incident Friday. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

National Guard troops carrying riot shields walk up Constitution Avenue after the incident. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

A member of the National Guard patrols near the U.S. Capitol after a car crashed into a barrier Friday. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)