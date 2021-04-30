Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Photos: Eli Broad, philanthropist, art collector, builder, created part of the Los Angeles landscape

Eli Broad stands inside the Broad museum.
Eli Broad stands inside the Broad, his contemporary art museum on Grand Avenue, in 2015.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Times Photography Staff
Eli Broad, a self-made billionaire, philanthropist and art collector who built two Fortune 500 companies and used his wealth to mold Los Angeles’ cultural landscape, playing a central role in building such institutions as Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Museum of Contemporary Art before creating his own museum in the heart of the city, has died at age 87 after a lengthy illness.

Active and still looking ahead until late in life, Broad died Friday afternoon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, according to a spokesperson for Broad. A cause was not given.

With a fortune estimated by Forbes at $6.9 billion, the New York native who made California his home more than 50 years ago flourished in the home construction and insurance industries before pouring his wealth into an array of ambitious civic projects, often setting the agenda for what was to come in L.A.

Eli Broad and wife Edythe
Eli Broad and his wife, Edythe, in 2019.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Eli Broad at a construction site
Eli Broad at a ceremony during the construction of the Broad museum in 2013.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Eli Broad with Cy Twombly's "Untitled (Munich/Rome)"
Eli Broad is photographed at his home in 2019 in front of Cy Twombly’s “Untitled (Munich/Rome)” (1972), part of Broad’s vast art collection.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Gray Davis, left, Richard Riordan, center, and Eli Broad
Broad with Gov. Gray Davis, left, and Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan, center, at the announcement of the 2000 Democratic National Convention being held at Staples Center in L.A.
(Los Angeles Times)
Eli Broad, left, and Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa
Eli Broad, left, with Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, who signs a beam to be placed on the top of the Broad museum in 2013.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Eli Broad with architect Frank Gehry
Eli Broad, left, with architect Frank Gehry in 2019.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Eli Broad at the opening of the Broad museum.
Eli Broad at the civic dedication and ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the Broad museum on Sept. 18, 2015.
(Los Angeles Times)

Eli Broad stands inside The Broad on Grand Avenue in Los Angeles on August 17, 2015.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Eli Broad looks over a painting
Eli Broad looks over a painting by artist Jorg Immendorff titled, “Nachtmantel,” part of the Eli and Edythe Broad Collection at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Eli and Edythe Broad at home
Eli and Edythe Broad are photographed in their Los Angeles home with a Jasper Johns piece.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times )
Eli Broad with Jeff Koons' "Rabbit."
Eli Broad with Jeff Koons’ “Rabbit.”
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times )
Eli Broad with a stainless steel sculpture
Eli Broad with a stainless steel sculpture by David Smith titled “Cubi XXVIII.”
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garrett with Eli Broad
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti greets Eli Broad at the opening ceremony for the Grand, designed by architect Frank Gehry, center, on Feb. 11, 2019.
(Los Angeles Times)
The Broad museum
The Broad museum in downtown L.A.
(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
The Broad museum.
The Broad museum before its opening in September 2015.
(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
Eli Broad is photographed in front of Sean Scully's painting, "Conversation, 1986,"
Eli Broad in front of Sean Scully’s painting “Conversation, 1986" in the Broad Foundation offices in February 2009.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Eli Broad with Roy Lichtenstein's painting, "Purist Still Life,"
Eli Broad stands in front of Roy Lichtenstein’s Purist Still Life.”
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Times Photography Staff

The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. Recent galleries can be seen on our photography page.

