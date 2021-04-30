Photos: Eli Broad, philanthropist, art collector, builder, created part of the Los Angeles landscape

Eli Broad, a self-made billionaire, philanthropist and art collector who built two Fortune 500 companies and used his wealth to mold Los Angeles’ cultural landscape, playing a central role in building such institutions as Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Museum of Contemporary Art before creating his own museum in the heart of the city, has died at age 87 after a lengthy illness.

Active and still looking ahead until late in life, Broad died Friday afternoon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, according to a spokesperson for Broad. A cause was not given.

With a fortune estimated by Forbes at $6.9 billion, the New York native who made California his home more than 50 years ago flourished in the home construction and insurance industries before pouring his wealth into an array of ambitious civic projects, often setting the agenda for what was to come in L.A.

Eli Broad and his wife, Edythe, in 2019. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eli Broad at a ceremony during the construction of the Broad museum in 2013. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Eli Broad is photographed at his home in 2019 in front of Cy Twombly’s “Untitled (Munich/Rome)” (1972), part of Broad’s vast art collection. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Broad with Gov. Gray Davis, left, and Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan, center, at the announcement of the 2000 Democratic National Convention being held at Staples Center in L.A. (Los Angeles Times)

Eli Broad, left, with Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, who signs a beam to be placed on the top of the Broad museum in 2013. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Eli Broad, left, with architect Frank Gehry in 2019. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Eli Broad at the civic dedication and ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the Broad museum on Sept. 18, 2015. (Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Eli Broad stands inside The Broad on Grand Avenue in Los Angeles on August 17, 2015. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Eli Broad looks over a painting by artist Jorg Immendorff titled, “Nachtmantel,” part of the Eli and Edythe Broad Collection at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Eli and Edythe Broad are photographed in their Los Angeles home with a Jasper Johns piece. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times )

Eli Broad with Jeff Koons’ “Rabbit.” (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times )

Eli Broad with a stainless steel sculpture by David Smith titled “Cubi XXVIII.” (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti greets Eli Broad at the opening ceremony for the Grand, designed by architect Frank Gehry, center, on Feb. 11, 2019. (Los Angeles Times)

The Broad museum in downtown L.A. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

The Broad museum before its opening in September 2015. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Eli Broad in front of Sean Scully’s painting “Conversation, 1986" in the Broad Foundation offices in February 2009. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Eli Broad stands in front of Roy Lichtenstein’s Purist Still Life.” (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)