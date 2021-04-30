Photos: Eli Broad, philanthropist, art collector, builder, created part of the Los Angeles landscape

Eli Broad, a self-made billionaire, philanthropist and art collector who built two Fortune 500 companies and used his wealth to mold Los Angeles’ cultural landscape, playing a central role in building such institutions as Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Museum of Contemporary Art before creating his own museum in the heart of the city, has died at age 87 after a lengthy illness.
Active and still looking ahead until late in life, Broad died Friday afternoon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, according to a spokesperson for Broad. A cause was not given.
With a fortune estimated by Forbes at $6.9 billion, the New York native who made California his home more than 50 years ago flourished in the home construction and insurance industries before pouring his wealth into an array of ambitious civic projects, often setting the agenda for what was to come in L.A.
The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. Recent galleries can be seen on our photography page.
Eli Broad, a billionaire philanthropist and art collector, played a central role in building such Los Angeles institutions as Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Museum of Contemporary Art before building his own museum, the Broad.