Los Angeles County Bar Association’s ‘My LACBA’ Mobile App Provides Helpful Tools

If you’re a lawyer in Los Angeles and you want to access more of the benefits of being a Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) member, there’s an app for that! In case you missed it, right before the pandemic hit, LACBA launched its “My LACBA” mobile app, which enables LACBA members to register for programs and access their account information from their iOS and Android mobile devices.

The “My LACBA” app was created to provide each user with the tools to create their own custom user experience, fully optimized for mobile viewing. Some of the many features of the “My LACBA” app include:

• News Feed to instantly see what LACBA and its members have posted, including news items and photos

• Messages that enable members to message and text other members or groups they have created within the mobile app

• Event Calendar which provides a chronological list of the upcoming events and allows users to view event details including agendas, guest speakers, sponsors, CLE credit offered, and more

• Event Registration enables users to register for upcoming CLE, social, and section events on the Calendar page from their mobile device without having to sign in twice

• Resources tab features a library of downloadable LACBA documents such as bylaws and other PDFs. In addition, section leaders may choose to upload event handouts and other documentation to the Resources tab.

• Forums provide an environment for users to discuss legal and social issues with their colleagues and fellow LACBA members. Users can answer each other’s questions and post their own.

• Members Tab allows users to scroll through the community of app users and easily start to chat with any member by tapping the speech icon on the right column. This feature will enable users to create groups and discuss the law, programs and share other information.

• Profile tab allows users to manage their in-app bookmarks and favorites, add notes to another member’s name, such as where they met, what follow-up is needed and more.

To download the app, search for “My LACBA” in the App Store (for iPhones) or the Google Play Store (for Android). Launch the app, and it will ask you to log in. Enter your LACBA user name (for most people, that will be your state bar number) and password.

If you need help with logging in or need a new password, call the LACBA’s Member Services Department at 213.896.6560.

