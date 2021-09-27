Photos: SoCalGas agrees to pay up to $1.8 billion in settlement for 2015 Aliso Canyon gas leak

Nearly six years after the worst methane gas leak in U.S. history forced more than 8,000 families in Porter Ranch to flee their homes, Southern California Gas Co. has agreed to pay a settlement of up to $1.8 billion.

In an announcement Monday, the gas company and its parent, Sempra Energy, deny any wrongdoing. The settlement comes after years of lawsuits involving more than 35,000 victims.

About 20 protesters hold hands as they are arrested by LAPD for failure to disperse after orders were given during a sit-in and protest blocking the entrance to the Southern California Gas Co.'s Aliso Canyon facility in Porter Ranch on Oct. 23, 2017. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

This infrared image released by the Environmental Defense Fund shows methane gas leaking from the Aliso Canyon facility near the Porter Ranch suburb of Los Angeles. (AFP)

Mark Morris of Granada Hills, with SoCal350, chants “Shut it all down” with dozens of protesters at the Aliso Canyon storage facility in Porter Ranch on May 15, 2016. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

North San Fernando Valley residents hold a rally near the entrance of the SoCalGas Aliso Canyon storage facility, marking the fourth anniversary of the gas blowout, in Porter Ranch on Oct. 23, 2019. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

The main entrance of the Southern California Gas Co.'s Aliso Canyon facility, which reopened, is shown near the Porter Ranch community in July 2017. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Andrea Leon-Grossman, of Los Angeles, attends the first of two meetings held by state regulators to gather public input on a proposal to allow SoCalGas to resume injecting natural gas into the Aliso Canyon storage facility in 2017. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Danielle Michaels, a resident of Porter Ranch, attends a meeting held by state regulators on a proposal to allow SoCalGas to resume injecting natural gas into the Aliso Canyon public storage facility in 2017. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

The main entrance of the Southern California Gas Co.'s Aliso Canyon facility is seen near the Porter Ranch community in July 2017. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

View of the Southern California Gas Co.'s Aliso Canyon storage facility. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Protesters and LAPD officers confront a semitruck driver that screeched to a halt during a sit-in and protest blocking the entrance to the SoCalGas Aliso Canyon facility in Porter Ranch on Oct. 23, 2017. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Mayor Eric Garcetti and Southern California Gas Co. officials visit the Aliso Canyon facility in Porter Ranch, the site of a gas leak, in 2015. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)