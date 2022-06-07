Photos: Desperate for change, voters cast ballots in California’s low-turnout primary election

As Californians voted across the state Tuesday afternoon, weighing in on an election that will help determine Los Angeles’ next mayor, many said they sought to change a landscape beset by a homelessness crisis, crime and skyrocketing housing prices.
Early turnout was dismal before polling sites opened, and voting numbers showed few signs of progress Tuesday afternoon. Although every registered voter in the state was mailed a ballot, only 18% had gotten them to election officials or weighed in at early in-person vote centers, according to election data reviewed by consulting firm Political Data Intelligence.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.