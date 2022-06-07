Photos: Desperate for change, voters cast ballots in California’s low-turnout primary election

As Californians voted across the state Tuesday afternoon, weighing in on an election that will help determine Los Angeles’ next mayor, many said they sought to change a landscape beset by a homelessness crisis, crime and skyrocketing housing prices.

Early turnout was dismal before polling sites opened, and voting numbers showed few signs of progress Tuesday afternoon. Although every registered voter in the state was mailed a ballot, only 18% had gotten them to election officials or weighed in at early in-person vote centers, according to election data reviewed by consulting firm Political Data Intelligence.

Mayoral candidate Karen Bass, center, leaves the polling place after casting her vote with her grandson Henry Depaz, 7, right, and daughter, Yvette Lechuga, left, at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Mayoral candidate Kevin de Leon, right, chats with patrons at Arado Japanese restaurant in Koreatown before Tuesday’s Primary election. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva exits after voting in California’s primary election at The Park in La Habra Heights Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Cameron Porsandeh voting with his bulldog in the primary election at Westminster Elementary on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

Meltonya Bell of Leimert Park, right, carries her granddaughter Layla Johnson, 6 months, as Bell and her sister Norene Bell, left, vote at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Kalei Taylor-Trim, 38, voted in the primary election at Westminster Elementary on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Venice, CA. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

Janice Slattery puts a vote sticker on her poodle Randy after voting in the California primary at The Park in La Habra Heights Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Hermilia Bustamante, her son Carlos,4 and daughter Maria,7, take a selfie with “I Voted” stickers, after Bustamante casts her ballot at the Boyle Heights Senior Citizen Center in Los Angeles, CA, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Chelsea Martinez, 29, votes in the primary election at Westminster Elementary on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Venice, CA. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

A voter exits after casting their ballot in the California primary at The Park in La Habra Heights Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Robert Hinkley, age 57, was once a plumber in Monrovia, CA, but became homeless in 2019. He is now living in temporary housing downtown. “I had no idea it was election day. I’m not much of a voter. No one (candidate) really inspires me. I guess I’m jaded. They’re all corrupt,” said Hinkley. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

Janice Slattery votes in the California primary election as her poodles, Randy and Trucker-T, wait at The Park in La Habra Heights Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Poll worker Sheila Rodgers assists voters in the primary election at Westminster Elementary on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Venice, CA. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

Derryl James, 34, voted in the primary election at Crenshaw High on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. He said he voted not for the sticker, but because it was his civic responsibility. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

Rick Caruso, mayoral candiate stops to hug his sons Justin while filling out his ballot at the Boyle Heights Senior Citizen Center in Los Angeles, CA, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Voters cast their ballots in the California primary at The Park in La Habra Heights Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A voter casts a ballot with his dogs at the James Wood Community Center polling station in downtown Los Angeles on June 7, 2022. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

Mayoral candidate Karen Bass, with grandson Henry Depaz, 7, speaks after casting her ballot at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

