Photos: Dodgers, fans return to honor Vin Scully at home

The Dodgers honored the late Vin Scully with a pregame ceremony.
First, both teams lined up along the base lines for a moment of silence in honor of Scully, the club’s legendary former broadcaster who died at 94 years old on Tuesday.
Then, a video commemorating Scully’s 67-year career calling Dodgers games played on the scoreboard.
After that, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was surrounded by his team on the field as he took a microphone and led the entirety of the stadium in a chant of Scully’s famous phrase: “It’s time for Dodger baseball.”
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.