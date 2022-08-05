Photos: Dodgers, fans return to honor Vin Scully at home

The Dodgers honored the late Vin Scully with a pregame ceremony.

First, both teams lined up along the base lines for a moment of silence in honor of Scully, the club’s legendary former broadcaster who died at 94 years old on Tuesday.

Then, a video commemorating Scully’s 67-year career calling Dodgers games played on the scoreboard.

After that, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was surrounded by his team on the field as he took a microphone and led the entirety of the stadium in a chant of Scully’s famous phrase: “It’s time for Dodger baseball.”

Major League Baseball umpires tip their caps to the press box in honor of the late Dodger announcer Vin Scully before the game at Dodger Stadium (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

The late Dodger announcer Vin Scully appears on the giant video screen during a tribute to him before the game at Dodger Stadium (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Dodger fan Angie Varella of Los Angeles holds a replica microphone during a tribute to late Dodger announcer Vin Scully. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Dodger manager Dave Roberts and the team pay tribute to the late Dodger announcer Vin Scully before the game at Dodger Stadium. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin tips his cap to the press box in honor of the late Dodger announcer Vin Scully before the game at Dodger Stadium. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Dodger fan Angie Varella of Los Angeles wipes her tears while holding a replica microphone during a tribute to late Dodger announcer Vin Scully. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)