Sports

Photos: Dodgers, fans return to honor Vin Scully at home

Dodger fans wear VIN T-shirts in honor of the late Dodger announcer Vin Scully before the game at Dodger Stadium.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Times Photography Staff
Share

The Dodgers honored the late Vin Scully with a pregame ceremony.

First, both teams lined up along the base lines for a moment of silence in honor of Scully, the club’s legendary former broadcaster who died at 94 years old on Tuesday.

Then, a video commemorating Scully’s 67-year career calling Dodgers games played on the scoreboard.

After that, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was surrounded by his team on the field as he took a microphone and led the entirety of the stadium in a chant of Scully’s famous phrase: “It’s time for Dodger baseball.”

Advertisement

Major League Baseball umpires tip their caps to the press box in honor of the late Dodger announcer Vin Scully
Major League Baseball umpires tip their caps to the press box in honor of the late Dodger announcer Vin Scully before the game at Dodger Stadium
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
The late Dodger announcer Vin Scully appears on the giant video screen during a tribute to him before the game
The late Dodger announcer Vin Scully appears on the giant video screen during a tribute to him before the game at Dodger Stadium
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Dodger fan Angie Varella of Los Angeles holds a replica microphone during a tribute to late Dodger announcer Vin Scully.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Dodger manager Dave Roberts and the team pay tribute to the late Dodger announcer Vin Scully before the game
Dodger manager Dave Roberts and the team pay tribute to the late Dodger announcer Vin Scully before the game at Dodger Stadium.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin tips his cap to the press box
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin tips his cap to the press box in honor of the late Dodger announcer Vin Scully before the game at Dodger Stadium.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Dodger fan Angie Varella of Los Angeles wipes her tears while holding a replica microphone
Dodger fan Angie Varella of Los Angeles wipes her tears while holding a replica microphone during a tribute to late Dodger announcer Vin Scully.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

SportsDodgers
Times Photography Staff

The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. Recent galleries can be seen on our photography page.

More From the Los Angeles Times