Photos: Mikhail Gorbachev dies; Soviet Union’s last leader helped end Cold War

Mikhail S. Gorbachev, the Soviet leader whose vision of humane communism liberated millions, bridled the global arms race and knocked down the walls dividing East and West, has died, according to Russian news agencies.

Gorbachev, who had been in declining health suffering from acute diabetes, was 91 and had been undergoing treatment at a hospital, according the agencies.

One of the most influential politicians of the 20th century, Gorbachev used his six years as head of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union to systematically dismantle the machinery of repression.

In this Monday, Aug. 19, 1991 photo, a crowd gathers around a personnel carrier as some people climb aboard the vehicle and try to block its advance near Red Square in downtown Moscow, Russia. The August 1991 coup that briefly ousted Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev collapsed in just three days, precipitating the breakup of the Soviet Union that plotters said they were trying to prevent. (Boris Yurchenko / Associated Press)

Russian Republic President Boris Yeltsin, second right, makes a V-sign to thousands of Muscovites, as his top associate Gennady Burbulis, right, stands near during a rally in front of the Russian federation building to celebrate the failed military coup in Moscow, Russia. When a group of top Communist officials ousted Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev 30 years ago and flooded Moscow with tanks, the world held its breath, fearing a rollback on liberal reforms and a return to the Cold War confrontation. But the August 1991 coup collapsed in just three days, precipitating the breakup of the Soviet Union that plotters said they were trying to prevent. (Alexander Zemlianichenko / Associated Press)

President Ronald Reagan makes his famous ""Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!” speech in front of the Brandenburg Gate in West Berlin, Germany, Friday June 12, 1987. (ROBERTO PFEIL/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, left, holds notes given to him by Russian President Boris Yeltsin, right, during a special session of the Russian Federation Parliament in Moscow on Friday, August 23, 1991. (Boris Yurchenko / Associated Press)

After a meeting in New York, President Ronald Reagan, Vice President George Herbert Walker Bush and Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev pose with the World Trade Center in the background. (Bettmann Archive)

British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher smiles, as she listens to Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev speak in Downing Street, following their first session of talks in London on Thursday, April 6, 1989. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, right, talks with former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev at the start of a news conference at the Castle of Gottorf in Schleswig, northern Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2004. (Heribert Proepper/Associated Press)

Mikhail Gorbachev, center, attends the International Women’ s Day Gala at the Bolshoi Theatre with Politburo members in Moscow on March 7, 1985. (Boris Yurchenko/Associated PRess)

US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev signing the arms control agreement banning the use of intermediate-range nuclear missiles, the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Reduction Treaty, Washington DC, 8th December 1987. (Bettmann Archive)

Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev gestures while speaking to Lithuanians at the Lenin monument in Vilnius, Soviet Union, Thursday, Jan. 11, 1990. (Victor Yurchenko / Associated Press)