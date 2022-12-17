California

Stunning photos of L.A.'s celebrity mountain lion

A remote camera captures P-22 passing a nighttime Hollywood sign in Griffith Park.
(Steve Winter/National Geographic)
By Times Photography Staff
Steve Winter / National Geographic
The mountain lion P-22, who lived in the heart of Los Angeles for more than a decade and became the face of an international campaign to save California’s threatened puma population, was “compassionately euthanized” Saturday morning, according to the California Dept. of Fish & Wildlife’s director, because of the serious injuries he suffered earlier this week.

(Steve Winter/National Geographic )
This photo of P-22 was taken at 1:09 a.m. on Dec.19, 2016 in Griffith Park.
(Miguel Ordenana)
P-22 before and after bout with mange.
When recaptured in mid-December 2015, P-22 appeared to be healthy and had recovered from a serious bout with mange. This image on right was taken before he was sedated.
(National Park Service)
P-22, the mountain lion that has called Griffith Park home for the last decade, visited a home in nearby Beachwood Canyon
P-22, the mountain lion that has called Griffith Park home for the last decade, visited a home in nearby Beachwood Canyon on Jan. 4, 2022.
(Leilani Fideler)
A mountain lion sitting outside of a home
Cylin Busby and Damon Ross spotted P-22 outside their Los Feliz home.
(Damon Ross)
P-22 appears healthy, strong, and feeding on the carcass of a mule deer in Griffith Park in December of 2014.
(National Park Service)
Shellie Collier, lead volunteer for the National Wildlife Federation
Shellie Collier, lead volunteer for the National Wildlife Federation, makes her way with a cardboard cut out of a mountain lion known as P-22, while walking near the location of the future Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing in Agoura Hills.
(Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
Francis Appiah, left, an environmental biologist with Cal Trans, wears a face mask
Francis Appiah, left, an environmental biologist with Cal Trans, wears a face mask in the likeness of a mountain lion known as P-22 while attending the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing Groundbreaking Ceremony in Agoura Hills. Spanning over ten lanes of the 101 freeway, when complete, the crossing will be the largest in the world, the first of its kind in California and a global model for urban wildlife conservation.
(Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
Photo of P-22 taken with a remote camera in Griffith Park.
(Michael Ordeñana/Natural History Museum)
California
Times Photography Staff

