California

Photos: L.A. County sheriff’s academy Class 464, derailed last year by a horrific crash, graduates

Los Angeles County Sheriff Academy Class 464 graduates take oath at graduation.
Members of Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy Class 464 take an oath Friday during their graduation ceremony at East Los Angeles College.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Irfan Khan
Share

On graduation day Friday, 56 recruits from Class 464 of the L.A. County sheriff’s academy helped one another pin badges to blue or tan uniforms. During the ceremony, they stood, raised their right hands and repeated after Sheriff Robert Luna as they swore their oath. They stood up as recruits. Then Luna told them, “You may now be seated as peace officers for the state of California.”

Los Angeles County Sheriff Academy Class 464 graduates Jorge Valenzuela Jr., left, Xavier Sandoval, Oscar Mora
From left, Jorge Valenzuela Jr., Xavier Sandoval, Oscar Mora and Kenneth Bryant prepare for the graduation ceremony.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles County Sheriff Academy Class 464 graduate Yadira Fernandez, foreground and other graduates,
Yadira Fernandez, foreground, and other recruits get ready for weapons inspection at the graduation ceremony.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles County Sheriff Academy Class 464 graduate Brendan Kilgore, left, checks formation for weapons
Brendan Kilgore, left, checks formation.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Los Angeles County Sheriff Academy Class 464 graduates take oath of allegiance at graduation ceremony
The graduates take an oath of allegiance.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles County Sheriff Academy Class 464 graduate Oscar Mora puts badge on his uniform at graduation
Oscar Mora puts on his badge.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
The graduates celebrate.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

California

More From the Los Angeles Times