Photos: L.A. County sheriff’s academy Class 464, derailed last year by a horrific crash, graduates

On graduation day Friday, 56 recruits from Class 464 of the L.A. County sheriff’s academy helped one another pin badges to blue or tan uniforms. During the ceremony, they stood, raised their right hands and repeated after Sheriff Robert Luna as they swore their oath. They stood up as recruits. Then Luna told them, “You may now be seated as peace officers for the state of California.”
